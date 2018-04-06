Rahul Gandhi wishes Arun Jaitley 'speedy recovery'

Arun Jaitley had earlier tweeted: "I am being treated for kidney related problems and certain infections that I have contracted

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished "speedy recovery" to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is suffering from a kidney-related ailment. "I am truly sorry to hear this Arun Jaitleyji. I pray for your speedy recovery," Gandhi tweeted replying to a Jaitley tweet. Jaitley had earlier tweeted: "I am being treated for kidney related problems and certain infections that I have contracted.

"I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me."

Jaitley is set to undergo a kidney transplant this weekend.

Due to his ill health, Jaitley had to cancel his next week's visit to London for the annual economic dialogue.

Jaitley, who underwent a gastric bypass weight loss surgery in 2015, reportedly visited the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday for a check-up where doctors advised him to take rest before his kidney transplant begins.

