Rahul Gandhi wishes Lalu Prasad Yadav a happy birthday

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 71st birthday, praying for his good health and happiness.

"Wishing Shri Lalu Prasad ji a very happy birthday! I pray for his good health, success and happiness, always," Gandhi tweeted. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad turned 71 on Monday. Out on bail over health issues after being convicted in three fodder scam cases, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief celebrated the day with much fanfare at his sprawling bungalow in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also greeted Lalu Prasad and wished for his healthy and long life. Others who greeted Lalu Prasad on his birthday included United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and expelled Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav

