Rahul Gandhi wishes Lalu Prasad Yadav a happy birthday
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also greeted Lalu Prasad and wished for his healthy and long life
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 71st birthday, praying for his good health and happiness.
"Wishing Shri Lalu Prasad ji a very happy birthday! I pray for his good health, success and happiness, always," Gandhi tweeted. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad turned 71 on Monday. Out on bail over health issues after being convicted in three fodder scam cases, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief celebrated the day with much fanfare at his sprawling bungalow in Patna.
Wishing Shri Lalu Prasad ji a very happy birthday! I pray for his good health, success and happiness, always.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 11, 2018
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also greeted Lalu Prasad and wished for his healthy and long life. Others who greeted Lalu Prasad on his birthday included United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and expelled Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav
Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Amit Shah, Modi's khandan of Godse killed Gandhiji: Lalu Prasad Yadav