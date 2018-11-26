Rahul Gandhi 'won't allow conspiracy to annihilate Constitution'

national

Rahul Gandhi

In a veiled attack on the BJP-RSS, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that he and his party will never allow succeeding those who are conspiring to annihilate Indias Constitution.

"The Constitution of India is the identity of both our struggle and existence. This is our philosophy and our pride. Its colour is in our colours," tweeted Gandhi in Hindi on the occasion of Constitution Day.

"Those who are conspiring to annihilate it, let them be aware that neither they have the ability nor I and Congress party will ever allow them to do that," added Gandhi who during his campaigns in the ongoing Assembly elections to five states has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (BJP-RSS) of "attacking the Constitution".

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the country's Constitution. While the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

