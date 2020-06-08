Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Amit Shah: Everyone knows reality of borders

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that India is the only country after the US and Israel to protect its borders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at him, saying "everyone knows the reality of the borders".

"Everyone knows the reality of the borders, but 'Shah-yad' (maybe) it's a good idea to keep one's heart happy," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar on Sunday via videoconference, Shah said: "India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. And India is next to the US, Israel in protecting its borders."

On June 3, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the central government over a military standoff with China in Ladakh. He had tweeted: "Can the government of India please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?"

