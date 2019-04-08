Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad choice shows his confidence, says Shashi Tharoor

national

With Rahul Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, there is "palpable excitement" across the southern states that the next prime minister could be elected from the region, Shashi Tharoor told the media

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad shows he has the confidence to win from both north and south India, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have the courage to fight from a seat in Kerala or Tamil Nadu.

Tharoor also slammed Modi and the BJP for suggesting that Gandhi chose Wayanad to "run away" from majority dominated areas, saying the ruling party has repeatedly resorted to peddling bigotry. It was dismaying that this was coming from the prime minister, he added.

