Rahul Gangwani: A Young Entrepreneur Leaving His Imprints in the Real Estate Industry

The ongoing pandemic has put much stress on the small scale business and entrepreneurs across the world. Rahul Gangwani is a leading young entrepreneur and owner of Vegas Mall, Dwarka, New Delhi. He is an expert in the field of entrepreneurship, Business Management and Financial consultancy.

Born in the family of business entrepreneurs, Rahul exuberantly carried the family business venture to another level and is still working hard to achieve the desired success in life. After completing his graduation from a recognised university, Rahul got his training of Business Management and Financial Consultancy from the UK.

Mr Rahul started exploring his entrepreneurial adventures and realised what choices he needed to make to be successful and make a profitable construction and real estate business to reach great value and utmost growth in the revenue. With his entrepreneurial skills and business strategies, Rahul is successfully managing the topmost real estate organizations like R.P. Realtech Pvt.Ltd, MRG Buildtech Pvt. Ltd, Uniworth Construction Pvt. Ltd, Pari Estates Pvt.Ltd etc.

On being asked about achieving great success at a young age, Mr Rahul says, "No particular mapping or guidebooks exist to get the taste of that unimaginable success when you launch and work endlessly for a business start-up".

Mr Rahul was always concerned and motivated towards building his own legacy with the help of creating empowered corporate establishments. He believes that entrepreneurs should always be on a look out for creating and constantly developing organic and raw business ideas. Besides, any sort of business organization must also be able to effectively communicate, establish important connections and build trustworthiness with its clients and business partners, he said.

Mr Rahul is also looking forward to creating corporate establishments to be able to provide clients with unique and exceptional products and related services delivered to produce exponential growth in the business.

He is looking after his business in UAE (United States Emirates) since 2019. This young entrepreneur has proved himself as a leading example of what success looks like and is becoming an inspiration for the youth, aspiring to become entrepreneurs. His work would bring profitable business prospects for the company soon.

