Rahul Johri is not fit to be BCCI CEO, maintains Diana Edulji

Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji stuck to her stand on Rahul Johri, saying that the BCCI CEO should tender his resignation despite charges of sexual harassment being dropped by a three-member independent probe panel.

Edulji once again differed with CoA chief Vinod Rai, who decided that Johri should resume office. The former India captain felt probe panel member Veena Gowda's recommendation that, "Johri should undergo gender sensitization counselling/training" is sufficient to arrive at the conclusion that he is not fit to be the CEO of BCCI.

"Eduji said that she does not agree with the conclusions of Justice Rakesh Sharma (Retd) and Barkha Singh. She alluded to the finding in Gowda's recommendations to the effect that as a CEO of an institution such as BCCI, the unprofessional and inappropriate conduct of Johri would adversely affect the reputation of the BCCI," the report said.

Gowda, an activist, stated in the report that, "The conduct of Rahul Johri at Birmingham, as a CEO of an institution such as BCCI is unprofessional and inappropriate which would adversely affect its reputation. In view of his conduc at Birmingham as well as keeping in mind the allegations made by Ms X and his conduct before this Committee with respect to the photographs submitted, it is essential that Johri undergo some form of gender sensitivity counselling/training."

Meanwhile CoA chairman Vinod Rai's opinion was: "The clear inference from this recommendation is that, going forward, Johri needs to be counselled as aforesaid but there is no recommendation to take any other action against him."

