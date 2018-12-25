Rahul Johri's presence questioned by MPCA

Dec 25, 2018, 12:03 IST | Harit N Joshi

In his email to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Gupta said: "As per media report that BCCI CEO Rahul Johri attended the Indian Women Selection Committee. If it is true, than (sic) it is in gross violation to the BCCI Constitution."

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri may face some heat again after Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's life member Sanjeev Gupta objected to his reported presence during the women's ODI selection committee meeting which took place in New Delhi on Saturday.

In his email to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Gupta said: "As per media report that BCCI CEO Rahul Johri attended the Indian Women Selection Committee. If it is true, than (sic) it is in gross violation to the BCCI Constitution. BCCI CEO has no jurisdiction to be part/to deliberate any cricketing Committee meeting/s ever."

Only the selection meeting convenor, in this case, Amitabh Chaudhary, can attend.

