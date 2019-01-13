Rahul Kadam shatters 35-year record in YMCA 400m race

other-sports

Rahul Kadam of Gupta Sports Academy erased the one-lap record set by Sabino Fernandes 35 years ago. A determined Kadam strode to victory in the men's 400 metres gold in the 43rd Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet at the University Pavilion, Marine Lines on Saturday.

Rahul, 20, was slow off the blocks and lagged behind his teammate Omkar Dalvi. But at the halfway stage of the race, Rahul accelerated ahead at full speed and overtook Omkar to cross the finish line in 47.9 seconds, bettering the earlier record time of 49.0secs. "It's nice to win by breaking the record. I feel like being on top of the world," an elated Kadam said.

