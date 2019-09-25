Rahul Kansal is enjoying stardom and influencing people with his creativity, all thanks to Tik Tok

Rahul sometimes talks to his fans on the live stream, and this soft corner for his fans has given him more fan following

Tik Tok is one of the biggest App which helps you create videos for 15 seconds with music. Facebook and Instagram may lead to social media, but Tik Tok has created its own path in our world. Many teens and matures are enjoying making videos on Tik Tok.

People get an influencer to this App because lots of fantastic talent is seen in Tik Tok like Rahul Kansal of Delhi. People want to know about people like Rahul Kansal how they make videos, how they are influencing others and also catching top brands towards their side.

We have seen this App is almost having 600 million registered users. Many are getting popular with these apps. There is a core of influencers developing on this platform. More than 20 million people like Rahul Kansal are using this App. Wohoo to make a name in this number you need something special. Rahul Kansal has shown his skills in Tik Tok, and it has helped him a lot in his life. Daily people

His fans like all the lip-sync videos of Rahul Kansal but his original videos are liked most by his fans. You will be surprised to know that we are going 50 percent in both genders male and females are in the same numbers in Tik Tok. Rahul sometimes talks to his fans on the live stream, and this soft corner for his fans has given him more fan following. People are going Gaga over him, and many want to talk to him. Wants to call him at their home as a guest and as a celebrity.

Apps like Tik Tok has changed many lives in India. Many who never thought to get any fame in their life are having a massive fan following, and some are not only India's but worldwide influencer due to Tik Tok.

Here's wishing people like Rahul Kansal all the best for their future, we hope that their creative work get more appreciated on Tik Tok and other platforms and they set and good example at international stage with their growth.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever