Rahul Mahajan and wife Natalya quarantine at home after their cook tests COVID-19 positive

The nation has been dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic for the last two months and the lockdown dates continue to get extended since the cases refuse to stop. The recent case that has been reported is Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya's cook, and that's why the married couple is quarantining at home.

When this happened, they both rightly panicked and were really worried. Speaking to Times of India about the same, Mahajan said, "Natalya and I initially panicked a bit, when her cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. We are now waiting for him to return home after getting well. We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease."

Also, he reflected on how he has been feeling ever since he has quit smoking. "It wasn't easy, but I managed to do it. I suffer from hypertension and diabetes and wanted to focus on my health. I also started working out regularly, so hopefully, my immunity has improved." And lastly, he shed light on how life has been during this quarantine.

He said, "Right now, we can't go out to buy groceries and so, we are ordering food from outside. I have learnt that in the current scenario, one has to stay calm and positive and take the necessary precautions. I want to tell people that we are all in this together and will face the situation and fight this. I am thankful to all workers who are contributing towards the society."

