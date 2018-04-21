Search

Rahul Malhotra who played young Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi makes his debut as lead actor

Apr 21, 2018, 11:12 IST | The Hitlist Team

Rahul Malhotra's short film Jihaad-E-Nafs, which will premiere at the Cannes film festival next month

Rahul Malhotra

Rahul Malhotra played the young Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu's Barfi! (2012). He now makes his debut as lead actor in Payal Malhotra's short film Jihaad-E-Nafs, which will premiere at the Cannes film festival next month.

Payal Malhotra

