Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable with the grey facial fuzz

The Aashiqui actor looks unrecognisable with the grey facial fuzz. This is one more of his comeback attempts



Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy is shooting in Jaisalmer for Tanvir Ahmed's Night And Fog. The Aashiqui (1990) actor looks unrecognisable with the grey facial fuzz. This is one more of his comeback attempts. Rahul Roy even took to Twitter to share pictures from the sets.

Night and fog directed by Tanvir Ahmad ðða journey to experience â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#RahulRoy #Shooting pic.twitter.com/zZaf4sHEVX — Rahul Roy (@rahulroyreal) May 21, 2018

In March, Rahul Roy started shooting for a film Welcome To Russia, a comedy-drama to be helmed by debutante director Nitin Gupta. Having kicked off filming for the venture in Russia with a local crew, Rahul Roy told mid-day, "I'm happy with the way the film has commenced. It's being shot well, with sufficient attention being given to the technical aspects, the storyline and music." Talking about his character Arsan, a Russian-Indian official with vested interests, Roy said, "I play a high-ranking cop in Russia, one who is also a marksman. He is corrupt and involved with the Russian mafia. You do not learn if Arsan plans to help the government, or become a Russian don until the end."

Also read: Musskan Sethi: I was scared of working with Rahul Roy in Sayonne

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates