Rahul Shetty on Street Dancer 3D: I can't beat Prabhudheva

In a lot of ways, Rahul Shetty could be considered the face behind the dance film of 2020, Street Dancer 3D. One half of the choreographers' team weaving magic into the 10-song offering, featuring Varun Dhawan, Shetty stated, "I haven't slept in nine months." Shetty was tasked with the job of setting the choreography for Prabhudheva on a song he aced—Muqabla.

"Remo sir [D'Souza, director] decided to recreate this number. When he told me, I began to sweat. You can't beat the original. When I told [Prabhudheva] this, he was like, 'Why?' He knew he was going to feature in it, and said, 'I can't beat Prabhudheva'," recalls Shetty, adding that once the news was broken, the veteran dancer got on the job.

"He never counter-questions you. Whatever you tell him, he simply says, 'Okay'. Despite being a director, he doesn't interfere in [another director's] work." Shetty spent several days creating a choreography that would do justice to Prabhudheva. "I'd been setting it for days. He came, learnt it in three hours, and left. He's better than all of us. At 50, I wish I can dance like him."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates