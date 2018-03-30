Rahul Singh's 75 roles in show Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal

Rahul Singh says he has played 75 roles in the show Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal, and all the characters are close to his heart



Rahul Singh. Pic/YouTube

Actor Rahul Singh says he has played 75 roles in the show Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal", and all the characters are close to his heart. "Till now, I have played 75 roles in the show and I feel blessed because, for an actor, it takes years to be able to experiment with so many characters. But for me, it has been possible with this show," Rahul said in a statement.

"All the characters have been close to my heart, but to name a few, Bholenath's character, postman's character, Hingraj Baba's character have been the most fun to play. Also, comedy runs in my blood. I understand the genre. Hence, it becomes easy to play different characters when you have a passion for it," he added. Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal is aired on Star Bharat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever