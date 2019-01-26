Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in Goa on three-day 'private visit'

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi have arrived in Goa on a three-day "private visit", police sources said on Saturday.

The Gandhis arrived in the state by a special flight and will stay at a five-star resort in South Goa, sources added.

This is Sonia Gandhi's fourth holiday in Goa over the last two years, while Rahul Gandhi had joined his mother and former Congress President during New Year celebrations in 2017.

Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar told reporters here that the top leader duo are not expected to be meeting party functionaries during their holiday because it is a "private visit".

Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet party leaders and interact with Congress workers in the coastal state over the next few weeks, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections and upcoming by-polls in two state Legislative Assembly constituencies in Goa.

