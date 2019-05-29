Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

national

Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, party sources said.

The two Congress leaders are among those invited by the prime minister to the ceremony. They have accepted the invite, they said.

Earlier today, the Himachal Pradesh Congress urged party President Rahul Gandhi not to resign following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections in the country. State Congress President Kuldeep Rathore, who chaired a meeting of the state unit, unanimously passed a resolution in this regard and sent it to the Congress Working Committee for perusal.

The resolution urged Gandhi to take back his resignation for the sake of the party and the country. At the meeting, six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said that at this crucial moment, there was a need to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi. "The country and the party needs his leadership."

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the main agenda of the BJP was to make a Congress-free India. "For this reason, they are trying to dislodge Rahul Gandhi from the post of presidentship."

"Our foremost priority is to persuade Rahulji to change his mind as he is only one who can provide the best leadership to the party," Rathore told reporters.

He admitted that "the party needs to do an introspection to look into reasons for its defeat and this needs to be done once Rahulji re-assumes charge". The Congress lost all four Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to Union Minister Smriti Irani by nearly 50 thousand votes. The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is the first election fought by the Congress party with Rahul Gandhi as party President. During his campaign, Rahul had repeatedly said that the opposition will oust the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress chief in December 2017 at the culmination of party's organisational elections. Sonia Gandhi had helmed the Congress for almost 19 years of which the party led a government at the Centre with its allies for 10 years.

