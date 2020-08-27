Raigad building collapse: Collector to send 5,000 antigen test kits for frontline workers

The Raigad district collector will be sending 5,000 antigen test kits to Mahad to screen frontline workers including NDRF, police and the survivors of the Tarique Garden building collapse.

The step has been taken as during the rescue and relief operation, it won't be possible to strictly follow social distancing or safety precautions. It has also come to light that some of the Tarique Garden might have been asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in home quarantine.

Collector Nidhi Choudhary said, "As per norms, we have to wait for the first five days before doing antigen tests. We also wanted the two NDRF teams to get tested before returning to Pune. However, they said they will get them at their base camp." Raigad district has 3,042 active COVID-19 cases, of which 489 fresh cases were reported on August 26; 755 people have died, and 21, 347 have recovered. Nearly 88,615 people have been screened.



Dildar Purkar, a flatowner

Meanwhile, the death toll in the building crash went up to 16 and nine have sustained minor to serious injuries. Alok Kumar, deputy commandant, NDRF (Fifth Battalion) who was supervising the rescue operation, said, "The last body was removed on Wednesday morning around 9.10 am and we have almost cleared the area. Two out of the three teams have left for Pune, while one NDRF team will continue to be stationed at the site location, till further orders."

With regard to the COVID-19 test, Kumar said, "We have a similar screening facility in Pune and we will get it done there. However, the NDRF team stationed in Mahad will be screen at the spot. All debris has been cleared and taken to the designated spot where it is under police protection."

Dr Suhas Mane, civil surgeon, Raigad district, said, "We will get all patients screened for COVID-19. Of the nine survivors, a 25-year-old man at a local hospital is asymptomatic COVID-19 positive."

'Want probe by police'

Dildar Purkar, 52, a businessman from Mahad, had bought flat no. 103 in the building as an investment. "I had bought the flat in 2013 at my father's advise. The project had been widely advertised in Mahad. I paid around R14 lakhs for a 700 sqft 1BHK."

Purkar added, "A majority of the residents were staying on rent and most hailed from neighbouring villages. Their children were going to schools and colleges in Mahad. Luckily, my tenants had gone to their village due to the lockdown." Purkar continued, "There were no extra amenities provided by the builder, other than a small garden. The building had around 47 flats in the ground plus five floors, including stilt parking. The society was charging R500 monthly as maintenance chargers."

"We want an in-depth probe by police and district administration. All those involved, including local municipal council staff, should be punished. It is unfortunate that the building collapsed within seven years of construction," he said.

Rs 500

Amount Tarique Garden's society charged as monthly maintenance

