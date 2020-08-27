Raigad Building Collapse: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde to take care of two boys who lost kin

Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that he would take care of two four-year-old children who lost their family members in the building collapse tragedy at Mahad. One of these boys, Mohammad Bangi, was pulled out alive from the rubble of the building after 18 hours, but his mother and siblings died.

Shinde said that a foundation run by his family will take care of entire education of the two boys.

The five-storey building - Tareq Garden- in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening.

Sixteen persons died in the incident.

