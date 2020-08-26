Raigad building collapse: 'Nothing more than a miracle,' says Commandant after saving 4-year-old
Some of them had taken pictures of the condition of the buildings' pillars, from which plaster was falling off, just before it collapsed
"Every life, we are able to save from a crash site, makes our belief stronger in the presence of a divine being and miracles," said Anupam Srivastava, Commandant (Western Region) Maharashtra and Goa, on learning about his team successfully pulling out four-year-old Mohammed Nadim Bangi alive over 19 hours after the building collapse.
Speaking to mid-day from Pune, Srivastava, said, "The team, (85 men and 3 dogs), started the search and rescue operation a little after 1 am and we realised that the collapse was a pancake collapse, wherein the fifth, fourth, third and second floor collapsed like a sandwich, one above the other. Such a collapse is usually seen when the load bearing pillars come crashing, due to substandard materials used," he said.
"Around 1.20 pm on Tuesday, our rescue team could spot the tiny hands of a child, he was alive though in shock. He was in an air pocket. A large portion of concrete might have protected him as a barrier. Due to his tiny body, he was fortunate. Also the debris beneath him was not very hard, and might have acted as a cushion and this is nothing more than a miracle," Srivastava said.
