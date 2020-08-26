Raigad building collapse: 'Nothing more than a miracle,' says Commandant after saving 4-year-old

Alhamdulillah Mehrunnisa Kazi Mahad, 70, was pulled out alive nearly 27 hours after the building collapse. Her husband is still trapped

"Every life, we are able to save from a crash site, makes our belief stronger in the presence of a divine being and miracles," said Anupam Srivastava, Commandant (Western Region) Maharashtra and Goa, on learning about his team successfully pulling out four-year-old Mohammed Nadim Bangi alive over 19 hours after the building collapse.

Speaking to mid-day from Pune, Srivastava, said, "The team, (85 men and 3 dogs), started the search and rescue operation a little after 1 am and we realised that the collapse was a pancake collapse, wherein the fifth, fourth, third and second floor collapsed like a sandwich, one above the other. Such a collapse is usually seen when the load bearing pillars come crashing, due to substandard materials used," he said.

Also Read: Raigad building collapse: Mahad residents warned that building was shaky

"Around 1.20 pm on Tuesday, our rescue team could spot the tiny hands of a child, he was alive though in shock. He was in an air pocket. A large portion of concrete might have protected him as a barrier. Due to his tiny body, he was fortunate. Also the debris beneath him was not very hard, and might have acted as a cushion and this is nothing more than a miracle," Srivastava said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news