Cyclone Nisarga: Raigad residents demand immediate relief as villages reel under blackout

Over six lakh residents of 1,967 villages in Raigad have been reeling under a blackout after electricity poles fell and wires snapped during Cyclone Nisarga. Officials and workers of the MSEDCL have been working round the clock repairing the poles and have restored supply in at least 826 villages.

The cyclone damaged 5,507 High Tension (HT) poles in 1,976 villages. We have erected 929 HT poles. Power supply in 826 villages has been restored. We have called in additional manpower, engineers, skilled technicians, labourers from other cities and zones including Nashik, Vashi, Kalyan and Thane," MSEDCL Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mamata Pandey told mid-day.

mid-day visited affected villages including Yashwant Khar, Sanegaon, Malsai, Roha, Rewale, Mhasla, Shreevardhan, Dive Agaar, Alibaug, etc and found MSEDCL teams working on the ground.

Junior Engineer Vishal Ingole of Murud sub-division told mid-day that it will take at least a month to completely restore power. "700 electric poles have been damaged in Murud taluka. Every day, we work till sunset," said Ingole, adding that there is no shortage of manpower as most of the workers are residents of Kolad village.

Hindrances in work

Lineman Sanjay Jadhav said, "Erecting electric poles in a hilly region is challenging as one iron-made pole weighs at least 500 kg. So first we have to engage enough manpower to expedite work and second, we have to safeguard our manpower as there is huge damage."

It is tough to erect long iron poles when it rains heavily in hilly areas. Also, a few villagers object to MSEDCL's restoration work.



Abdul Memon at his house in Surai

"Villagers want us to install underground cables but it is not possible at this time as our priority is to supply electricity to each consumer as quickly as possible," Ingole said.

Many villagers had recently returned from Mumbai and its adjacent areas after the COVID-19-caused lockdown began. Cyclone Nisarga has deepened the crisis as several people are not able to withdraw money from ATMs. Some villagers have wheat but no way to grind it.

"Since the ATMs are not working, I can't withdraw money to buy new sheets for the roof. Rains are here and I must repair my house. Otherwise, everything will get damaged," said Kalpesh Chougule.

"I had stored wheat and rice as my relatives come here during the Ganpati festival. The grains were kept on the first floor, everything got damaged. We had to dump the whole stock. I have had to borrow money from a local lender at 7 per cent interest just to repair my house," Chougule added.

Residents of the Dive Agaar village complained that no politician or administration official has visited.

'Politicians not bothered'

"Had it been election time, politicians would have visited us but today they are not even bothered," said Kalawati Waman Chaulkar at Shreevardhan village. "We light candles at night but they finish off too soon. We need kerosene oil or other alternatives like solar lamps. Those with LPG connections are not eligible to get kerosene. Authorities must alter rules to help us," said Chaulkar.



Geeta Avlaskar with her husband, Jayant

A few villagers complained that anticipating the huge demand, shopkeepers have increased the price of asbestos sheets. There are also houses that are damaged but their owners, villagers say, are fearful about coming to the village as they fear being quarantined after entering Raigad.

"The government must think at a micro-level. The politicians must understand that villagers affected by the cyclone are mentally disturbed. Most of the areas in the Konkan region are badly affected. Unlike other parts of Maharashtra, the people of Konkan region have never demanded anything from any government. But today we need immediate relief," said Siddhesh Kosabe, a resident of Shreevardhan village.

Elderly couple alone

An elderly couple in Shreevardhan hid near a wall at their decades-old house. "We are about to complete 50 years of marriage. My husband is deaf and dumb. We live alone in this house built in 1956. My daughter lives in Pune. The wind had been howling. I tried to peep through the window and one century-old tree got uprooted. We were terrified and hid near a strong wall inside our house to avoid injury," said Geeta Jayant Avlaskar, 72.

"A team of government employees had visited our house to conduct a panchanama and they jotted down certain things but I don't know when they will restore power," she said.



Workers repair electricity poles in Rewale

On the way to Mhasla village, mid-day stopped at the house of the Memon family in Surai. "The sea is nearby and the wind speed was not less than 120-140 kmph. We did not dare venture outside but we heard when the asbestos sheet blew away," said Makia Memon.

"A mango tree also got damaged," said Makia, adding that no government representatives visited them.

Her father-in-law Abdul Majid Memon said, "The cyclone lasted for 20 minutes and we all were praying to God to keep us safe as there were 11 of us at home."

