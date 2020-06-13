Raigad's livestock sector suffers loss of Rs 24.95 lakh in cyclone

Among the list of sectors that suffered massive loss in Raigad district due to Cyclone Nisarga are veterinary clinics and livestock business. The immediate help required to restore the damage has highlighted the need for manpower that has been missing for almost two years.

Dr Subhas Mhaske, deputy director, Animal Husbandry Department, Raigad district, said, "The cyclonic storm damaged 15 veterinary clinics located in different talukas of the district. Most of the damages were caused due to falling of tree branches on the roofs. Besides, we also lost some medicines and equipment. The loss to just our structure is estimated around R2 crore. However, the Public Works Department would handle the repairs."

The department is, however, still struggling to get enough manpower, which could have helped in faster inspection and panchnama of the damage. Insiders told mid-day that out of the 175 class 1 and class 2 positions, nearly 52 are vacant for the past two years, and for clerks and peons, about 22 vacancies have not been filled since. This is putting pressure on the existing team, they said, adding that these posts need to filled at the earliest, especially veterinary doctors, to deal with the damage caused by the natural calamity.

112 farm animals killed

Besides, the cyclone killed 112 farm animals, including cows, buffalos, goats, Dr Mhaske said. "Our tehsil vet has been visiting the villages to conduct the panchnama and take pictures of the damage. The number may vary accordingly and our initial estimation puts the loss to the livestock and cattle sheds to around R24.95 lakh." When asked about the injured cattle, Dr Mhaske said they are very few. Those that died had suffered serious injuries when the shed collapsed on them, he added.

Dr Prashant Kokare, livestock development officer at Pali Taluka, told mid-day, "In my jurisdiction, seven farm animals were killed, including four cows, one bull, one buffalo and a goat. The cows ran for safety when the cyclone hit, but they got buried under almost 500-600 kg of wet grass that fell off a wall."

When asked about the compensation announced under the Disaster Management Act, Dr Mhaske said, "As per the norms, R25,000 is paid for loss of a cow, R30,000 for a buffalo or bull and R3,000 for a goat. But compensation would be for only three cattle; the owner will bear the cost if there is more." Dr Maske said, "The compensation is only for the dead livestock. Those injured will have to be treated by the veterinary doctor and the medicines would be given for free."

Explaining how the compensation is claimed, a senior official said "we write the panchnama and certify the death of livestock. The owner then has to approach the tehsildar office and get the payment." On Friday, Konkan Commissioner Shivaji Daund cleared an additional payment of R12 lakh for those who lost their livestock in the cyclone. In a goat farm at Mhasal Taluka, eight died in the cyclone and 53 went missing, Dr Maske said. The farm, spread over 10,000 sq feet land, is owned by Navin Shetty, 40, a businessman from Khar.

Shetty, who went to Mhasala on June 5, said, "On May 3, I was in Mumbai and my caretaker was there. When the cyclone hit, the shed collapsed, killing eight of my 300 goats of Sojzat breed." He said he has no clue about his missing goats. "My first priority is to get the shed ready again, before the rains set in. The second priority is to get the insurance cover at the earliest."

