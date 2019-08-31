Rail tickets booked online to have convenience fee from September 1

national

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has decided to restore Convenience fee on e-tickets booked through its website. However, it has decided to reduce these charges as compared to old charges levied around 3 years back. The convenience fee will be charged at Rs 15/- per ticket for non-airconditioned class whereas it will be charged at Rs 30/- per ticket for AC class. This convenience fee will be charged from September 01, 2019.

Prior to November 2016, IRCTC used to collect a service charge of Rs 20 from non-AC Class and Rs 40 for AC class including first class. The service charges were withdrawn on November 26, 2016, to promote the digital payment transactions in the country.

For payment made through UPI/BHIM applications, the convenience fee will be Rs 10.00 and Rs 20.00 on the passengers for the booking railway tickets online for non AC classes and AC classes, respectively. Till the software for UPI/BHIM is developed, payment through UPI/BHIM will be incentivised by offering prizes through a lottery on a regular basis.

With the advent of E-ticketing, booking of train tickets has become very convenient and easy for passengers of Indian Railways. One can book the train tickets from the comforts of their homes or offices, without going to PRS counters. It saves time and money spent in going to PRS counters.

