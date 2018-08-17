Railway exams to go on despite Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death; postponed in Kerala due to floods

national

The announcement came in the backdrop of a half-day holiday declared for all central government departments tomorrow in the wake of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The railways today said the Railway Recruitment Board exams scheduled for tomorrow for the post of assistant loco pilots and technicians will go ahead as per schedule.

The announcement came in the backdrop of a half-day holiday declared for all central government departments tomorrow in the wake of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise. "We are announcing that tomorrow's RRB exam will be conducted in all the three shifts as per schedule.

This is being done through the RRB websites. Individual SMS-es are also being sent to about 4.36 lakh candidates," Rajesh Bajpai, Director, Information and Publicity, Indian Railways, said. He, however, added that due to the worsening flood situation in Kerala, it was not possible to conduct the exam in the southern state tomorrow.

"So, the exam at the Kerala centres is being postponed," Bajpai said. About 27,000 candidates were scheduled to appear in the RRB exam in Kerala tomorrow.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever