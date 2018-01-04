Railway gangmen killed while inspecting track in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies have been sent for postmortem

Two railway gangmen were today killed after being hit by a goods train while inspecting a railway line, police said. The incident took place near Ujhani Railway station when gangmen Dilip (32) and Hasif (30) were inspecting the railway line.

Due to severe cold both of them had covered their ears and probably could not hear the approaching train, police said.

A probe has been ordered by railways.

