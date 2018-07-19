Railway introduces new facility: Book unreserved tickets on mobile

Railway ticket booking mobile App is highly useful for the passengers as the ticket can be booked quickly without standing in the queue through cashless transaction

Representational picture

The Delhi division of the Northern Railways on Wednesday introduced a facility to make the bookings of unreserved tickets through mobile from every railway station of Delhi NCR. More than 200 railway stations of the Delhi Division will be covered through this facility.

The facility requires the passenger to download a mobile application 'UTS on Mobile' and register with their mobile number. The application would further provide them with a railways Wallet, which would enable them to make digital payments through net banking. Divisional Railway Manager, RN Singh said that the application would be highly useful and hassle-free for the passengers.

"Railway ticket booking mobile App is highly useful for the passengers as the ticket can be booked quickly without standing in the queue through cashless transaction. Additionally, the passenger also gets five percent bonus on each recharge and for assistance/detailed information, they can visit the website," said the Delhi DRM.

The ticket can be booked only for the current date and will be valid only for three hours or till the departure of the first available train. Tickets can be booked from 20 meters away from station premises. The application would enable a passenger to book a single ticket, season ticket, and platform ticket. However, a concessional ticket booking is not allowed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever