Railway minister Piyush Goyal to flag off bouquet of amenities, services

national

After the introduction of these 40 services, the total number of suburban services run by Central Railway over Mumbai division will increase from 1,732 to 1,772

Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will personally visit the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai at Kharkopar station on Sunday to flag off a local train to Kharkopar, some new suburban stations, a solar power generation plant, mainline electric trains to Pen and a host of other public amenities.

All the amenities and trains flagged off on Sunday will be in regular service from Monday morning, with the Central Railway saying it will introduce 40 services on the newly-constructed Seawoods Darave–Kharkopar section. After the introduction of these 40 services, the total number of suburban services run by Central Railway over Mumbai division will increase from 1,732 to 1,772.

The two new stations of Umbermali and Thansit have been planned to be opened on the Kalyan-Kasara line and a solar power plant at Sanpada carshed. In addition to this, the much-awaited Mainline Electric passenger trains will run between Diva and Pen and Vasai stations.

In addition to these 206 CCTV cameras at six stations, there will be IP-based station indicators, 10 lifts at six stations, 41 escalators at 23 stations, two new booking offices, six new public toilets and six new foot overbridges at Bhandup, Sewri, Mumbra, Parel, Kalwa, Ghatkopar stations.

Giving details of the new suburban line to Uran, an official said it will connect the existing Harbour line at two points. "One arm will go to Nerul and the other to Belapur. Both these arms will converge at a station called Kile, about 3 km from Nerul and Belapur and the straight double line will continue till Uran," he added.

The CST-Uran railway project is being built on a cost-sharing basis with City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of the Government of Maharashtra. One-third cost of the project will be borne by the Railways and two-thirds by CIDCO.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates