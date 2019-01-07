Railway stations to be sealed 20 minutes prior to departures

national

Representational picture

Railways is planning to seal stations just like airports and passengers would have to arrive 15-20 minutes before scheduled departure of trains to complete the process of security checks.

The security plan — with high-end technology — has already been put in motion at Allahabad, in anticipation of the Kumbh Mela, which begins this month, and at Hoobly railway station in Karnataka with a blueprint for 202 more stations ready for implementation, Railway Protection Force Director General Arun Kumar said.

"The plan is to seal the railway stations. It is about identifying openings and to determine how many can be closed. There are areas, which will be closed through permanent boundary walls, RPF personnel will man the others, and yet others will have collapsible gates," he said.

202

Stations where the project will be implemented

