Railways awaits High Court nod for rail flyover over mangroves for vital MUTP works

Railway Board Chairman Aswani Lohani (centre) during a review meeting with officials in Mumbai on Monday

The two new lines between Diva and Thane that are expected to decongest Central Railway's suburban system big time will need a nod from the Bombay High Court. Reason: a 400-metre stretch passes over mangroves. CR yesterday assured that the work would be completed in six months once permission was received.

On track

Processes have also begun for other works under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III and IIIA. Railway Board Chairman Aswani Lohani, who was in Mumbai yesterday, has asked the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation to take up these works on top priority.

"The construction of a rail flyover of about 1.4 km is critical for completion of the project within target date. Work on the flyover has commenced — about 400 metres is to be constructed over mangroves for which permission from the HC is needed. Six months will be required to complete the flyover once all permissions are in place," a senior official said.

