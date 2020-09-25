Railways cancel several trains in view of 'rail roko' agitation

With the announcement of a three-day 'rail roko' protest in several parts of the country by farmers over controversial agriculture Bills, the Northern Railways cancelled three trains and curtailed routes of 20 special trains, officials said on Friday.

Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, "Following the farmers agitation in Punjab, the Northern Railways has decided to cancel the services of three trains from September 25 and 26."

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the #FarmBills.



The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/NFfSCcWuO5 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

He said that the trains have been cancelled in Ferozepur Railway division till September 26 in view of the safety of passengers.

The cancelled trains included Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express, Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express. Besides the cancellation of three trains, the NR also partially cancelled 20 trains that included Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Express till Ambala Cantt, New Jalpaigudi-Amritsar Karm Bhumi Express till Ambala cantt, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Express till Ambala cantt.

While Nanded-Amritsar Express has partially cancelled till New Delhi, Jai Nagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express till Ambala cantt and many others.

The NR also diverted the route of two trains in view of the farmers protest and partially cancelled five special parcel trains. The farmers have been protesting on rail tracks in several parts of Punjab.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed.Following the passage of these Bills the several farmers organisations have been agitating in several parts of the country. The Congress has also extended support to the farmers protest.

