Railways' computer-based recruitment tests from Sept 17

The last phase of the ALP exam is on August 31, however, examination for the candidates from from-ravaged Kerala will be held on September 4. Around 1.5 crore candidates have applied for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways

The Railways said the Computer Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of Level 1 posts is likely to start from September 17. In a notification issued by the railways, it said the examination centre, date and shift details will be made live 10 days prior to the start of the CBT.

Detailed CBT schedule shall be released shortly, the release from the ministry said. The candidates can download their admit card four days prior to the exam date. It may be noted that the Railway Recruitment Boards have already started Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) exams and the admit cards for the same are being released four days prior to the examination date.

