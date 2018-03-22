Railways green-lights Rs 492.87 crore project to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru

Keeping in mind the growing pressure of the suburban traffic in Bengaluru, the railways have sanctioned a quadrupling project with a provision of two additional lines from Bengaluru Cantt to Whitefield at a cost of Rs 492.87 crore



Representational picture

Keeping in mind the growing pressure of the suburban traffic in Bengaluru, the railways have sanctioned a quadrupling project with a provision of two additional lines from Bengaluru Cantt to Whitefield at a cost of Rs 492.87 crore.

The 25 km stretch will involve six most important stations--Bengaluru Cantonment, Bengaluru East, Baiyyapannahalli, Krishnarajapuram, Hoodi and Whitefield. The project is set to benefit 62,000 daily commuters in this section by making commuting within Bengaluru easy and faster, said a statement issued by the railway ministry.

The project will be completed within two to three years. It will be a boon for those belonging to the IT hub of Whitefield, it said. At present, 146 and 94 trains are running from Bengaluru and Yesvantpur stations, respectively, out of which 122 are of suburban nature catering to commuters.

A major portion of the suburban trains are running in Bengaluru-Whitefield section. In view of increasing commuter requirement, in last one and half year itself, 26 suburban services have been introduced along with seven long distance trains in Bengaluru area, the statement said. Besides, four suburban services between KSR Bengaluru- Baiyyappanahalli and Baiyappanahalli- Bengaluru have been introduced, it added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever