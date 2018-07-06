Railways to accept documents issued from government's DigiLocker as ID proof

The national transporter has sent a missive to all zonal principal chief commercial managers that these two identity proofs on such service will be accepted

Representational picture

Worried about losing your identity proofs while travelling by train? Worry no more. The railways have now said that they will accept soft copies of Aadhaar and driving licence provided they are in your DigiLocker, a digital storage service operated by the government that enables Indian citizens to store certain official documents on cloud.

The national transporter has sent a missive to all zonal principal chief commercial managers that these two identity proofs on such service will be accepted. "If a passenger shows Aadhaar or driving licence from the 'issued documents' section of DigiLocker, the same should be considered as valid proof of identity," the order said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever