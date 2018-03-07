Railways to have ETCS Level-II signalling on entire broad gauge network

the Indian Railways is planning to implement Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system namely European Train Controlling System (ETCS) Level-II signalling on its entire broad gauge network of about 60,000 km, the Lok Sabha was informed





In a bid to improve speed and line capacity, the Indian Railways is planning to implement Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system namely European Train Controlling System (ETCS) Level-II signalling on its entire broad gauge network of about 60,000 km, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"Railways is planning to implement an advanced version of ETCS Level-II on its entire broad gauge network of 60,000 route km, which will enable continuous updating of movement authority in loco cab through wireless network," the Lok Sabha was told in a written reply to a question.

"The continuous updating of movement authority will ensure improved speed and line capacity as compared to ETCS Level-I," the government said.

The government also said that the railways have implemented ATP system conforming to ETCS Level-I on 342 route km in which movement authority (distance to travel) displayed in the loco cab is updated, whenever loco passes over a balise fitted on the track.

According to the railway officials, the system enables loco pilot to know the condition of signals ahead even when the visibility of signals is poor due to fog or any other reasons.

The government also said that a Global Positioning System (GPS) based 'Fog Pass device' has been developed which displays the name and distance of approaching signals and other critical landmarks like un-manned level crossings etc. in advance during poor visibility conditions.

"About 6,940 fog safe devices have been commissioned in six zonal railways -- East Central, Northern, North Central, North Eastern, Northeast Frontier and North Western Railways -- where the trains pass through fog-affected region," the government added.

