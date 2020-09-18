Railways to start 3 more outstation trains for Mumbai

CR to run two trains from LTT to Gorakhpur, Chhapra, while WR will ply one from Bandra to Amritsar. File pic/ Suresh Karkera

Both Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) released details of three more trains to and from Mumbai as a part of additional special trains across the country, with the destinations being Amritsar, Gorakhpur and Chhapra.

While CR is running two trains up and down from Gorakhpur, Chhapra from September 17, WR will be plying a train between Bandra and Amritsar from September 21. Railway officials said that the trains would be running as fully reserved special trains.

The 01055 Gorakhpur special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 10.55 am from September 18 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 8.20 pm the next day until further advice. The return train - 01056 special will leave Gorakhpur every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 6.20 am from September 20 and arrive at LTT at 4:15 pm next day until further advice.

The 01059 Chhapra special will leave LTT every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10.55 am from September 17 and arrive at Chhapra at 9.05 pm the next day until further advice. The return train - 01060 special - will leave Chhapra every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 5.15 am from September 19 and arrive at LTT at 4.15 pm next day until further advice.

These two trains will have five AC coaches 12 sleeper and 3 seating coaches.

On WR, train no. 09025 Bandra (T) — Amritsar will leave Bandra (T) every Monday from September 21 at 11.15 am and reach Amritsar at 4 pm the next day. Similarly, the return train - 09026 Amritsar-Bandra (T) will leave Amritsar every Wednesday from September 23 at 6.20 am and reach Bandra (T) at 11.05 am the next day.

Enroute the train will halt at Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, New Delhi, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 3-Tier and sleeper class coaches.

CSMT gets city's first charging point at stn

Central Railway on Thursday became the first in Mumbai to have an electric vehicle charging point at a railway station. The charging point will be operated by the Tata Power Company on the station premises for a period of five years. The Central Railway had invited bids outside six major and crowded railway stations. Area at the entry-exit points of railway stations has been earmarked as per availability for charging stations, which also have parking facility.

Mumbai-Howrah to run tri-weekly

Railways have decided to increase the frequency of 02809/02810 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah Special from weekly to tri-weekly. The 02809 fully reserved special train will depart Mumbai CSMT at 8.35 pm every Wednesday, Friday and Monday with effect from September 23 and arrive Howrah at 5.45 am the third day. The return train - 02810 fully reserved special will depart Howrah at 8.05 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with effect from September 21 and arrive at Mumbai CSMT at 5.20 am the third day.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news