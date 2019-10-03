Raima Sen's Love, Sleep, Repeat trailer out now!

A still from the trailer of Love, Sleep, Repeat

Love, Sleep. Repeat is an all-new web series that will surely resonate with the youth of today. The ZEE5 show has a unique storyline which follows Vishwas' journey in seven days during which he meets seven different girls who teach him a lesson that he sorely needs. The show is filled with fun, laughter and excitement.

Now, the trailer of Love, Sleep, Repeat is out. Check it out below:

Love, Sleep, Repeat is based on Anmol Rana's bestselling novel - 7 Days Without You. The original web series is bankrolled by television producer Rashmi Sharma. Abhishek Dogra who directed Dolly Ki Doli will be directing this web series.

The web show will star an ensemble cast including The Final Call star Anshuman Malhotra, Priyal Gor, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, Lamberghini girl Harshadaa Vijay, Teena Singh, Puneesh Sharma among others.

The seven-episode comedy-drama series directed by Abhishek Dogra and produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms will premiere this November exclusively on ZEE5.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates