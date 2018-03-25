Rain frustrates New Zealand in first Test vs England

Despite New Zealand's blitz start to the first Test against England, rain threatened to deny them any reward with only 17 balls bowled on day three in Auckland on Saturday



BJ Watling (R) of New Zealand and his teammate Henry Nicholls leave the field due to rain during the third day of the day-night Test cricket match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park in Auckland on March 24, 2018. Pic/AFP

It left players frustrated after the home side looked to be in total control at the end of the first day at 175 for three after rolling England for mere 58 in their first innings.

