Rain fury: 22 killed in Himachal

In view of heavy discharge being released in the rivers in Haryana, the state's Revenue and Disaster Management Department has requested to direct the concerned Army officials to be on stand by

Landslide in Shimla damaged vehicle on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Shimla: Heavy rain lashed northern parts, leaving at least 22 people dead and nine hurt in Himachal Pradesh and eight missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand, while a flood alert was sounded in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

Kerala toll at 116

The death toll in flood-ravaged Kerala climbed to 116 with the retrieval of more bodies.

Flood alert in Delhi

The Delhi government on Sunday sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark, officials said. The Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metres on Sunday evening. In Uttarakhand, at least eight people were missing and several others injured in heavy rains at various places, State Emergency Operations Centre said.

