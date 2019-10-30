Rain halts work, but BMC says will give no extensions

Incessant post-monsoon rainfall has affected several projects in the city, posing a threat of delay. City officials are in a fix now as they have been warned against extending the contracts for any developmental plans.

Almost 15 per cent of the work on several projects is expected to be delayed, said BMC officials. However, the officials have asked contractors to pick up pace and finish the work within the deadline after a circular by the additional municipal commissioner (AMC) warned against any delay.

A civic source said AMC Vijay Singhal's office sent out a circular stating that officers who allot contracts on their departmental level will have to face action. The circular also mentioned that a note has also been taken of past instances where extensions have been granted without considering the conditions of a tender.

Work on all projects in the city began after a four-month monsoon break and was expected to pick up speed by the end of October. However, intermittent post-monsoon showers caused a delay. Work on Delisle bridge in Lower Parel came to a halt after a huge amount of muck gathered on the site, said an official from the bridges department.

Besides rain, long Diwali holiday and unavailability of supervisory staff owing to recently held state assembly elections also put the brakes on several projects, including work on various roads, storm water drains, sewerage and bridges.

A senior civic official said contractors have demanded additional time to finish the project but no order can be issued as there is lack of clarity on extensions. With no more rain predictions, the BMC wants the contractors to cover the lost time.

A senior official said, "The contractors are asking for extension work was delayed by rain but a departmental decision cannot be taken as there is fear of action. If at all extensions are granted, the order has to come from the higher authorities. In the meantime, we are urging the contractors to do their work and to cover the time lost."

