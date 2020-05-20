Rain hits Odisha as Amphan moves closer

People walk in the rain due to weather changes ahead of the landfall by cyclone 'Amphan', in Kolkata, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Rain lashed some parts of Odisha on Tuesday as super cyclone 'Amphan' moved closer to the coasts, while the state government stepped up efforts to evacuate low-lying and vulnerable areas, officials said.

In the morning, 'Amphan' lay centred over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 520 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 670 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, said H R Biswas, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

It is likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, move north-northeastwards over Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands during Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph, he said. The cyclone is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Under its impact, light rains were witnessed in several areas of Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts of Odisha, and the intensity of rainfall and wind speed is likely to increase gradually, a Met official said.

Bengal evacuates 1 lakh people

The WB government has evacuated 1 lakh people from the coastal districts and is in the process of shifting 1.5 lakh more as super-cyclone Amphan nears the shores of the state, a minister said.

