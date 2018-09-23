Rain plays spoilsport in India v SL women's tie

cricket

Electing to bowl here after the start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to rain, India made vital blows before the heavens opened up again, forcing the teams off the field and eventually leading to the wash out

India's Poonam Yadav, center, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu during their first Twenty20 women's cricket match in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Pic/AP/PTI

The second T20 International between India women and Sri Lanka women was washed out yesterday due to heavy showers. Electing to bowl here after the start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to rain, India made vital blows before the heavens opened up again, forcing the teams off the field and eventually leading to the wash out.

India reduced Sri Lanka to 49 for three in the 7.5 overs of play that was possible. India had won the first T20I by 13 runs on Wednesday. The third T20I of the five-match series will be played here today.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever