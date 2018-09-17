Rain ruins Kanga League but left-arm spinners get it right

cricket

Walinjkar's 25.3 overs included 10 maidens while conceding only 27 runs. In response, Ours CC declared on 109 for one thanks to an unbeaten 47 by captain Amit Rathod

Iqbal Abdulla

Heavy showers on Saturday night and some on Sunday morning caused the abandonment of six out of the seven scheduled 'A' division Dr HD Kanga Cricket League games yesterday. The solitary game that kicked off in the premier division was played between Worli Sports Club and Payyade SC. Mumbai opener and Payyade skipper Akhil Herwadkar asked the Worli side to bat first and they ended the day with 115 for three. Worli skipper Japjeet Randhawa scored a patient 50 off 118 balls in the drawn game.

Iqbal Abdulla shines

In Division 'B', former Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdulla picked up three wickets for DY Patil Sports Academy against Regal CC during a drawn tie at Elphinstone College ground, Oval Maidan. Regal scored 66 for three during the game which lasted 51 overs.

Naushad's efforts in vain

At Khar Gymkhana, Young Mohammedan CC captain and left-arm spinner Naushad Khan, who used to be Abdulla's coach, continued his superb form by claiming six for 85 against Parel Sporting. He has now claimed 15 wickets in three matches, but his effort went in vain as Parel won by virtue of a first innings lead. Batting first, Parel openers Srujan Athawale and Nikhil Patil [Sr] scored 59 and 43 respectively to post 163 before they were bowled out. Parel's medium pacer Sahil Phegade picked up six wickets for 12 runs in nine overs to bundle out Young Mohammedan CC for 125.



Atish Walinjkar took eight wickets

Walinjkar claims eight

Atish Walinjkar was the third left-arm spinner to shine yesterday when he helped Ours CC beat Shantibhai SM CC in a Division 'F' game at Sainath Sports Club ground in Virar. Walinjkar, 35, picked up eight wickets for 27 runs to bundle out Shantibhai for 107. Walinjkar's 25.3 overs included 10 maidens while conceding only 27 runs. In response, Ours CC declared on 109 for one thanks to an unbeaten 47 by captain Amit Rathod.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates