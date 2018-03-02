Rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

A fresh spell of rainfall lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir while the higher reaches received moderate snowfall on Friday





A fresh spell of rainfall lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir while the higher reaches received moderate snowfall on Friday.

"Widespread rainfall in the plains and moderate snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 12 hours. Inclement weather is likely to continue during the next 24 hours," Met Office said.

The minimum temperatures rose due to cloud cover on Friday as Srinagar city recorded 6.8, Pahalgam 1.9 and Gulmarg minus 1.6 degree Celsius temperature.

Leh town recorded minus 0.4 and Kargil minus 4.3 degree Celsius as the lowest temperatures on Friday.

At minus 4.3, Kargil was the coldest town in the state.

Jammu city recorded 14.8, Katra 12.4, Batote and Bannihal both 6.1, Bhaderwa h 6.7 and Udhampur 13 as the minimum temperatures on Friday.

