Raindrops could keep falling on our heads

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Rohit Sharma inspect the wicket during a training session at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. Pic/AFP

Manchester: Who will win — India or Pakistan? That is not the only question on everyone's mind here. It is also about whether the high-profile match will take place or not. In fact, so much is riding commercially and emotionally, that this match literally has the potential of defining this World Cup as a huge hit or flop.

Indeed, the fickle English weather has kept everyone on tenterhooks. The forecast for the match shows 15 to 20 per cent chances of rain at the start of the match. The percentage of rain remains the same for the duration of the match. In such a scenario, there are chances of the match being interrupted by spells of rain. What could be a major concern for the Old Trafford ground authorities is the rain that began from Saturday afternoon could also continue to midnight. With no facility of covering the entire ground here, the wet outfield is posing a major headache for the groundsmen.

The players too are concerned but obviously can't control the weather. "There should be a match tomorrow, otherwise the fans will set the stadium on fire," joked one of them while exiting the practice arena.

Pak high on energy

RAIN forced Pakistan to train indoors for the second successive day, but the energy levels in the camp were quite high. After their customary prayers in a huddle, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and senior player Shoaib Malik took turns to deliver pep talks. The players did their fielding drills in full gusto. Pakistan captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja also dropped in to witness his team's training session and watched them go through the rigours keenly.

