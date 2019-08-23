Raining champs: Winners of mid-day Monsoon Moments

mumbai-rains

The winners of mid-day.com's #MiddayMonsoonMoments contest tell us about how they captured the essence of Mumbai's monsoon in their photographs

In mid-July, mid-day.com had floated a contest asking participants to send in pictures capturing the essence of monsoon in Mumbai. Every week, five winners were picked and featured on the website. After three weeks, the top 15 entries were featured on www.mid-day.com and the participants were asked to share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #MiddayMonsoonMoments. mid-day's photography editor Ashish Rane judged the contest and picked three winners. Here are the top three and their accounts of how the pictures came about.

Winner 1 : Aditya Bhansali

'Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain'

Aditya says, "In this season, where people often think twice before going outdoors for a shoot, we managed pull off this picture. It was taken on an extremely rainy day in the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The right moment of lightning was captured after multiple shots. We were drenched taking the picture but it was all worth it in the end after seeing what we were able to capture."

Instagram handle- @adityabhansali_

Winner 2 : Shreyas Vichare

'Waterdrop reflection'

Shreyas says, "As photography is my hobby, I always keep an eye out for moments that can be captured on my camera (a mobile phone, in this case). Not all moments can be replicated like the one in this picture and I'm happy I got to capture it exactly the way I saw it, through my lens. This photo was clicked at the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar with lush greenery in the background, thanks to the monsoon and skyscrapers, one of which is the iconic Kohinoor Tower. All of it can be seen in the reflection in the droplet."

Instagram handle- @shreyas__vichare

Winner 3 : Akash Hebale

'Rainy nights and shiny lights

Akash says, "I was walking towards Churchgate station after completing my afternoon shift, when I took this photo on my mobile phone. It had drizzled a bit, and I came across a car which had water droplets on one of its windows. The light reflecting from the drops caught my eye and I managed to extract the colours when I edited the photo in the Lightroom app."

Instagram handle- @hebsakash

