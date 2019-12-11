Raining offers for Indian Idol 11 wonder Sunny Hindustani

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The hunt for the latest singing sensation may continue on Indian Idol 11, but contestant Sunny Hindustani — regardless of his fate in the reality show — appears to have gained a toehold in the film industry. Barely a week after Himesh Reshammiya offered him a song in Rajkumar Santoshi's next, the youngster from Punjab has landed another coveted project. He has lent his voice to Rom rom, a romantic number from Emraan Hashmi's The Body.

Crediting Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani for recommending him to music composer Shamir Tandon, an elated Hindustani says, "When Shamir sir was looking for a singer, Vishal sir suggested my name. He made Shamir sir watch videos of my performances, post which we went to his studio for the trial. I can barely believe that I have got this opportunity so early on in my career." He goes on to sheepishly admit that he was "scared" during his first recording in a studio.

Tandon is willing to bet big on Hindustani's talent as he says, "I was blown away with his phenomenal talent when I heard him live. We recorded the track overnight."

