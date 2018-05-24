Rains batter Sri Lanka, 10 killed

The number of evacuees rose from 6,090 to 27,621 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the country's Disaster Management Centre

Representational Image

The death toll in Sri Lanka's monsoon rains has climbed to 10 while 27,621 people have been evacuated, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of evacuees rose from 6,090 to 27,621 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the country's Disaster Management Centre.

Refuge has been sought in 194 shelters set up by the government. There are 84,943 people affected by the monsoon in the island country since last week, Efe news reported.

The rains were expected to continue for at least another 24 hours. The southern and western parts of the country were worst-affected, where 29 houses had been destroyed and 2,527 were partially damaged.

In June 2017, monsoon rains and cyclone Mora caused at least 212 deaths and 79 disappearances in Sri Lanka.

