Rains, hailstorm in Rajasthan to bring down temperature

Western disturbances over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir are changing the weather conditions in Rajasthan

Rain and hailstorm in different parts of Rajasthan are set to bring down the temperature further, the weather office said on Monday, as Jaisalmer saw a drop of 12 degrees due to rainfall.

Representational Picture

The state is set to see rains, showers and hailstorm in different parts which are expected to bring a further dip in the day temperature here.

The cyclonic circulation will leave an impact on cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Churu, Alwar and Kota. The change will also bring hailstorm and showers in a few of these cities. Jaipur also witnessed light showers and cloudy sky on Monday.

Jaisalmer witnessed rainfall bringing the day temperature down from 29 degrees Celsius to 17.7 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Barmer recorded rainfall of 2.1 mm, which led to dip in temperature by 6.6 degrees Celsius.