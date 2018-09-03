Rains in Uttar Pradesh claim 16 lives in 24 hours

national

The meteorological department has predicted rainfall for eastern and western parts of the state for next two days

A man helps women cross a flooded road on a bicycle cart following heavy rain in Mathura, UP, on July 26, 2018. File PicAFP

Sixteen people died and 12 were injured in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh since Saturday, officials said on Sunday, with the meteorological department predicting rainfall throughout the state for next two days. Shahjahanpur bore the maximum brunt of the weather's onslaught, as six people died in incidents of lightning strike, while seven were injured.

A statement by the office of the UP relief commissioner said, "Six people lost their lives in Shahjahanpur, while three died in Sitapur district." "Two people died each in Auraiyya and Amethi. One person died each in Lakhimpur Khiri, Rae Bareli and Unnao. All the deaths took place on Saturday," it said. Eighteen animals

died and as many as 461 houses were damaged, the statement said.

Leptospirosis kills 1

A woman became the latest victim of leptospirosis in Kerala, taking the death toll due to the disease to 15 even as Health Minister K K Shailaja assured there was no need to panic.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever