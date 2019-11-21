Raise a toast to Asia

The season of unending parties is almost upon us. This means shindigs that involve conversation, music, food, drinks, more drinks, and then the inevitable hangover sent by the Devil the next morning. And if you're throwing a soiree at home, think beyond rum and Coke, whiskey and water, vodka and soda, gin and tonic, and other mundane pairings.

Instead, treat your guests to a cocktail that's good enough to make it to the menu of Yauatcha, an Asian fine-dine in Bandra Kurla Complex. Mixologist Merwyn Alphonso, who's the assistant bar manager at the joint, tells us that a stick of lemongrass is the star ingredient in the vodka-based drink. "Lemongrass has a lemony, herbaceous character that goes well with lychee juice, which is sweet. I also add oolong tea, keeping in mind our ethos of using Asian ingredients, and because we have a tea house at the restaurant. The result is a great concoction that's floral and refreshing," Alphonso says, talking about the easy-to-make cocktail that, despite having its roots in the culinary stable of an Asian eatery, has a distinctly Indian (and funny) name — Lalu.

Recipe: Lalu cocktail

Yield: One glass Prep Time: No prep time since it’s all à la minute Total Time: 7 minutes

Ingredients

Lime juice – 15 ml

Brown sugar – 1/2 tbl spoon

Lemongrass – 1 stick

Oolong tea – 75 ml

Litchi juice – 100 ml

Vodka – 60 ml

Litchi liqueur – 15ml

Instructions

Add lime wedges into a glass along with brown sugar and muddle them well together. Add ice cubes and all the ingredients into a shaker. Shake it as best as you can. Pour the content into the serving glass (including the ice). Garnish the drink with the lemongrass stick.

Hot tip: Muddle the lemongrass stick thoroughly so that you extract maximum flavour out of it.

